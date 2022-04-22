Ventas Inc. [VTR] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $65

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] slipped around -0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $60.02 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Ventas Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

Ventas Inc. stock is now 17.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTR Stock saw the intraday high of $61.05 and lowest of $59.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.02, which means current price is +22.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 2609214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $62.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 45 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 157.21.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.85, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 55.13 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $22,878 million, or 96.60% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,553,153, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,415,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

299 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 26,332,631 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 24,536,292 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 325,723,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,592,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,341 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,400 shares during the same period.