Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell -36.04% so far this year. What now?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] loss -10.49% or -0.47 points to close at $4.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3619903 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 on April 20.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. ET.

The title of Dr. Tucker’s presentation is “Moving the needle: Blocking transmission and boosting existing vaccines by oral tablet vaccination.” Dr. Tucker will discuss data supporting the potential benefits of Vaxart’s oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in clinical development.

It opened the trading session at $4.48, the shares rose to $4.48 and dropped to $4.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VXRT points out that the company has recorded -41.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 3619903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 587.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for VXRT stock

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.83. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $192 million, or 44.80% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,187,642, which is approximately 29.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,452,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.87 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.81 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 7,381,900 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,997,869 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,416,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,795,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,635 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 956,289 shares during the same period.