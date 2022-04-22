Under Armour Inc. [UA] Stock trading around $15.11 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 7, 2022 that BSN SPORTS AND UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCH “WOMEN OF WILL WOMENAR SERIES” IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.

— Free Four-Part Series to Begin on March 9th including Under Armour President Stephanie Pugliese, 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, and more –.

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today announced co-sponsorship of a new complementary webinar series, the “Women of Will Womenar Series” on behalf of their joint Women of Will Program – the first exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship program of its kind. The Womenar Series, which includes four webinars of women-driven content pertinent for coaches, teachers, and administrators, begins Wednesday, March 9th at 11 AM CT with a live discussion led by Under Armour President of the Americas Stephanie Pugliese on the topic of “Women in Business: Navigating Challenges & Finding Success”.

A sum of 2594705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.80M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $15.71 and dropped to a low of $15.015 until finishing in the latest session at $15.11.

The one-year UA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.33. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.04, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

UA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,712 million, or 72.07% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,663,079, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,098,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.44 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $302.49 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 12,014,207 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 8,245,286 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 156,673,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,933,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,147,603 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,658 shares during the same period.