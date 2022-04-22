The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved down -4.85: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.90%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on May 10.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 1299713. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -72.64%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.14. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $635.47 million, with 91.86 million shares outstanding and 88.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 3814176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.90. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $544 million, or 97.00% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,774,532, which is approximately -20.973% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,225,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.69 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.24 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 14,914,698 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 15,998,983 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,473,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,386,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,359,035 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,713,148 shares during the same period.