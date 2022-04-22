Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain 52.49% so far this year. What now?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] price plunged by -2.72 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Tenaris Files 2021 Annual Report, 2021 Sustainability Report and 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) filed today its 2021 Annual Report and its 2021 Sustainability Report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and with the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. These two reports (which contain the financial and non-financial information required by applicable Luxembourg law for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Tenaris’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, Tenaris’s annual accounts as at December 31, 2021, and their related external auditors’ reports and consolidated management report and certifications) may be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam and are available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

Tenaris has also filed today its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 20-F annual report can be downloaded from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

A sum of 3046963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Tenaris S.A. shares reached a high of $33.27 and dropped to a low of $31.64 until finishing in the latest session at $31.81.

The one-year TS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.5. The average equity rating for TS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $33.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $27 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 23 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.69, while it was recorded at 32.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.75. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $40,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

There are presently around $1,635 million, or 8.90% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,049,997, which is approximately -1.782% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 5,597,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.03 million in TS stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $165.82 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 28.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 12,160,674 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,855,900 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,971,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,987,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,783,144 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,717 shares during the same period.