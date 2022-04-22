Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $10

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] slipped around -0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.57 at the close of the session, down -7.36%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective March 10, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Sachin Dhawan, Chief Technology Officer, the option to purchase 612,170 shares of the company’s Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $11.31, and restricted stock units (“RSU”) to acquire 306,085 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One fourth (25%) of the stock options will vest on June 24, 2022, 4.17% of the options will vest each month over the following 6 months, 2.78% of the options will vest each month over the following 12 months, and 1.385% of the options will vest each month over the remaining 12 months, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date. One fourth (25%) of the RSUs will vest on June 15, 2022, 12.5% will vest on each of September 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022, 8.33% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2023, and 4.17% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2024, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date.

In addition, effective March 15, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted restricted stock units to 47 new employees to acquire an aggregate of 1,212,956 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One sixteenth of the restricted stock units will vest on June 15, 2022, and the remainder will vest in 15 equal quarterly installments of 1/16th over the next fifteen (15) subsequent quarterly RSU vesting dates, subject to the recipient’s continuous service on each vesting date.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock is now -49.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFIX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.42 and lowest of $9.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.20, which means current price is +9.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 2995741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $11.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SFIX stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SFIX shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 28.12 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $801 million, or 95.10% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,088,374, which is approximately 22.296% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,481,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.28 million in SFIX stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $72.18 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 20.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 22,809,587 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,179,821 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 38,598,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,588,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,392,254 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,355,940 shares during the same period.