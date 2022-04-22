Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] Is Currently -2.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SV] loss -2.79% or -0.29 points to close at $10.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2905546 shares. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement and the April 28, 2022 Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with NuScale Power.

Upon closing, the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMR”.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW) (“Spring Valley”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on April 7, 2022 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”). This announcement is in connection with the proposed business combination between NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale” or the “Company”) and Spring Valley (“the business combination”). This transaction will result in NuScale, the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology, being the first publicly traded company focused on SMR technology.

It opened the trading session at $10.45, the shares rose to $10.45 and dropped to $10.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SV points out that the company has recorded 1.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 520.75K shares, SV reached to a volume of 2905546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SV stock

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, SV shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]

There are presently around $206 million, or 99.80% of SV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SV stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,238,155, which is approximately 103.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.58% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,887,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.65 million in SV stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.66 million in SV stock with ownership of nearly -23.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SV] by around 9,349,233 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,473,898 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,991,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,814,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,085,343 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,459,484 shares during the same period.