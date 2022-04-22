Redburn lifts Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] plunged by -$2.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $196.78 during the day while it closed the day at $183.39. The company report on April 21, 2022 that There’s a perfect somewhere for everyone in new personal ads from Hotels.com.

Today, Hotels.com unveiled its new creative platform, “Find Your Perfect Somewhere,” in a series of :30 ads that redefine the travel brand as a hotel matchmaker, not a directory. This is the first campaign Hotels.com has created in collaboration with its new creative agency partner, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, as it seeks to emphasize how the brand helps match any traveler and personality type with their perfect somewhere.

The three :30 ads feature a family beach resort, boutique hotel and business accommodation telling travelers about themselves and describing their ideal guests in the manner of an online dating profile or personal ad. Voiceovers that personify the hotels – such as the SoCal surfer type featured in “Family Beach Hotel” or buttoned-up executive in “Business Hotel” – play up each property’s distinct persona. The ads represent popular property types and feature real hotels guests can reserve on Hotels.com this summer.

Expedia Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has inclined by 3.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.01% and gained 1.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $27.93 billion, with 153.58 million shares outstanding and 149.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2761143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $216.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $210, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 171 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 7.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.03, while it was recorded at 186.60 for the last single week of trading, and 171.57 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,133 million, or 97.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.9 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 22,071,222 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 16,204,709 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 107,701,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,977,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,616,172 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,117,653 shares during the same period.