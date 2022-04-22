Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] is 8.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.45 during the day while it closed the day at $2.26. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Teal Drones Secures Purchase Order for Golden Eagle Drone Units from NATO Member Country for Deployment in Ukraine.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces that its subsidiary Teal Drones (Teal) has secured an order for 15 Golden Eagle drone units, plus spares and training, from a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member country that has committed them to deployment in the Ukraine.

“Drones in the category of the Golden Eagle can be among the most impactful technologies during a war, and there is significant need for drones in Ukraine to be used for reconnaissance purposes. We are now seeing small drones like the Golden Eagle helping to define the outcomes of wars such as what we’re experiencing now,” commented George Matus, founder and CEO of Teal. “Teal is one of the only drone companies in the world able to provide these types of drones at scale, utilizing our own proprietary technology, manufacturing and resources, despite the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry at large.”.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 11.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCAT stock has inclined by 24.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.34% and gained 8.65% year-on date.

The market cap for RCAT stock reached $121.88 million, with 53.59 million shares outstanding and 31.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, RCAT reached a trading volume of 5576572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

RCAT stock trade performance evaluation

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.54 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.75.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -96.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -389.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$945,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.90% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,350,589, which is approximately -0.647% of the company’s market cap and around 29.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,151,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 million in RCAT stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $2.14 million in RCAT stock with ownership of nearly 88.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Cat Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RCAT] by around 2,865,062 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 770,239 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,232,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,867,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCAT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,762 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 730,509 shares during the same period.