Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] moved down -9.12: Why It’s Important

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] traded at a low on 04/21/22, posting a -9.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $125.27. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Quanta Services to Host & Webcast its 2022 Investor Day.

Company To Provide Strategic Update and Long-Term Financial Targets.

As previously announced, Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is hosting and webcasting its 2022 Investor Day from New York City on Tues., Apr. 5, 2022. Management intends to present certain information and engage in a question-and-answer discussion focused on the company’s strategic initiatives and new long-term financial targets. The management presentation portion of the event is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and the entire event, including the question-and-answer portion, is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3511170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quanta Services Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for PWR stock reached $17.82 billion, with 142.89 million shares outstanding and 140.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 3511170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $143.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $122 to $129. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PWR stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PWR shares from 110 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 109.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has PWR stock performed recently?

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, PWR shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.00, while it was recorded at 134.71 for the last single week of trading, and 110.97 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +13.77. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 16.60%.

Insider trade positions for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

There are presently around $17,164 million, or 92.80% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,181,219, which is approximately 3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,971,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in PWR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in PWR stock with ownership of nearly -8.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanta Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 9,693,786 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 9,920,127 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 104,905,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,519,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,123,122 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,838 shares during the same period.