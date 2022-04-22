Olin Corporation [OLN] Revenue clocked in at $8.91 billion, down -0.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] slipped around -2.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.03 at the close of the session, down -3.83%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Olin Winchester Hosts Members of Congress in Washington D.C. to Discuss the Value of the Shooting Sports and Shoot United™ Initiative.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that last week, Olin Winchester (“Winchester”) hosted legislators and outdoor industry representatives at a special event in Washington, D.C. to discuss the positive impact of the shooting sports and hunting, and responsible firearm ownership. This one-of-a-kind event also featured an introduction to Shoot United™, an initiative designed to engage individuals and families in shooting sports activities.

“This was an important event for Members of Congress to learn more about the current 60 million-plus target shooters in the U.S. and our initiative that will drive additional participation in all aspects of shooting sports,” said Scott Sutton, Chairman, President and CEO of Olin Corporation. “The shooting sports offer so many benefits. It is time spent with family and friends in a safe and welcoming environment where all participants are equals on the range–and no one sits the bench.”.

Olin Corporation stock is now -0.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OLN Stock saw the intraday high of $60.405 and lowest of $56.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.76, which means current price is +28.91% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 3255240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $72.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OLN stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OLN shares from 49 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has OLN stock performed recently?

Olin Corporation [OLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.18, while it was recorded at 58.63 for the last single week of trading, and 51.73 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to -10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Olin Corporation [OLN]

There are presently around $8,225 million, or 88.50% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,162,312, which is approximately -21.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,374,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $911.69 million in OLN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $908.7 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly 1.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 12,784,740 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 13,166,500 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,745,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,696,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,619,448 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,853 shares during the same period.