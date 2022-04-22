Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Stock trading around $107.91 per share: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] loss -4.61% or -5.21 points to close at $107.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3534804 shares. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Nutrien and USFRA Partner on Earth Day to Advance Industry-led Decade of Ag Sustainability Effort.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Momentum continues within the ag industry to take unified and bold action on climate change and support of sustainable food systems.

Nutrien Ltd., (TSX and NYSE: NTR) the world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, is proud to announce it is joining the Decade of Ag movement, a sector-wide effort, facilitated by US Farmers and Ranchers in Action, to create a shared vision for a resilient, climate-smart agricultural system that produces sustainable food, fiber and energy systems for the future.

It opened the trading session at $113.76, the shares rose to $114.13 and dropped to $107.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded 50.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 3534804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $79, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 55.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.76, while it was recorded at 112.17 for the last single week of trading, and 73.98 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $40,253 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.12 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 27,038,042 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 29,732,313 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 299,071,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,842,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,638,569 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 791,885 shares during the same period.