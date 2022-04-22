NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $42

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] traded at a high on 04/20/22, posting a 3.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.27. The company report on April 20, 2022 that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3038963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NRG Energy Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $9.89 billion, with 245.00 million shares outstanding and 240.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 3038963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $45 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has NRG stock performed recently?

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.37, while it was recorded at 39.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.19 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $9,351 million, or 98.80% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,499,629, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,368,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.24 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $683.98 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 21,886,423 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 24,471,889 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 189,123,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,481,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,870,117 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,627,949 shares during the same period.