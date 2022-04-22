Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.24%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2021.

The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NAK stock dropped by -36.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $186.30 million, with 529.84 million shares outstanding and 518.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, NAK stock reached a trading volume of 3850599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.24. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3843, while it was recorded at 0.3838 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3969 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 15.026% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,901,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.26 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -4.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 4,608,931 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 7,745,798 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,064,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,419,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,216 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 790,762 shares during the same period.