NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] is -8.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: NRSN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.82 during the day while it closed the day at $2.26. The company report on April 11, 2022 that NeuroSense Therapeutics Commences Enrollment and Dosing in its Pharmacokinetic Study of PrimeC for ALS.

Study conducted under FDA cleared protocol in parallel with international Phase IIb trial expected to commence in Q2 2022.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) (“NeuroSense”), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has enrolled and dosed the first healthy volunteer in its pharmacokinetic (PK) study (NCT05232461) of its lead combination drug candidate PrimeC developed for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The market cap for NRSN stock reached $26.74 million, with 11.83 million shares outstanding and 5.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, NRSN reached a trading volume of 2694544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NRSN stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NRSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of NRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRSN stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 75,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 44.07% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 55,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in NRSN stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34000.0 in NRSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:NRSN] by around 154,961 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRSN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,961 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.