Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $2.50

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.24%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Metacrine Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, today reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results.

“We continue to devote all of our development effort to bringing expanded therapeutic options to people living with ulcerative colitis (UC),” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “We have generated preclinical data that supports moving our MET642 program into clinical testing in UC during the next few months. In addition, by reducing our organizational footprint as part of our recently implemented restructuring plan, we expect that our cash runway will fund operations through 2023 as we evaluate a range of ways to generate value from our discovery programs, product candidates and financial assets.”.

Over the last 12 months, MTCR stock dropped by -88.64%. The one-year Metacrine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.12. The average equity rating for MTCR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.58 million, with 42.11 million shares outstanding and 35.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MTCR stock reached a trading volume of 2961619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

MTCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.24. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5231, while it was recorded at 0.5243 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6971 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metacrine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.53.

Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.00% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 924,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 432,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in MTCR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.12 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 234.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 1,095,236 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 8,799,223 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,572,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,322,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,239 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 8,496,585 shares during the same period.