Market cap of Unum Group [UNM] reaches 6.80B – now what?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock.

Effective April 15, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

A sum of 2717889 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Unum Group shares reached a high of $34.28 and dropped to a low of $33.695 until finishing in the latest session at $34.01.

The one-year UNM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.31. The average equity rating for UNM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55.

UNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.86, while it was recorded at 33.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unum Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

UNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 6.81%.

Unum Group [UNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,610 million, or 89.00% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,845,078, which is approximately 48.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,827,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.34 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $587.61 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 17,263,057 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 17,085,075 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 131,729,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,077,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,206,876 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,045,889 shares during the same period.