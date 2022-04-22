Market cap of Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] reaches 17.48B – now what?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] closed the trading session at $93.24 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.365, while the highest price level was $100.37. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Reminder: Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release First Quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday April 21, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company’s website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 45162. The audio replay link will be available on the company’s website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 27, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company’s website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.22 percent and weekly performance of 6.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, STLD reached to a volume of 4198623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $84.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

STLD stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.16, while it was recorded at 91.11 for the last single week of trading, and 66.24 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 36.32%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,393 million, or 87.30% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,019,121, which is approximately -0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,002,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $769.14 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 8,649,942 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 11,382,536 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 137,281,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,313,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,825,765 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,758,034 shares during the same period.