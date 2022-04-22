Market cap of Holley Inc. [HLLY] reaches 1.35B – now what?

Holley Inc. [NYSE: HLLY] slipped around -0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.61 at the close of the session, down -6.67%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Holley Announces Upsizing and Pricing of a Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) by Holley Parent Holdings, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $12.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). The total number of shares offered was increased by 1,500,000 from the previously announced 6,500,000 shares. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Common Stock. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on April 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as the lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Raymond James, Truist Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers, and Benchmark, Blackstone Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

Holley Inc. stock is now -10.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLLY Stock saw the intraday high of $12.60 and lowest of $11.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.68, which means current price is +6.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 256.14K shares, HLLY reached a trading volume of 5042588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Holley Inc. [HLLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLLY shares is $16.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holley Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has HLLY stock performed recently?

Holley Inc. [HLLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, HLLY shares dropped by -17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Holley Inc. [HLLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Holley Inc. [HLLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holley Inc. [HLLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Holley Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76.

Holley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Holley Inc. [HLLY]

There are presently around $415 million, or 85.00% of HLLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLLY stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,539,806, which is approximately -3.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 4,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.87 million in HLLY stocks shares; and CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., currently with $34.21 million in HLLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Holley Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Holley Inc. [NYSE:HLLY] by around 5,487,111 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,761,996 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 23,114,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,363,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLLY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,779 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 634,356 shares during the same period.