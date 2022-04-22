Market cap of Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] reaches 1.18B – now what?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] price plunged by -2.57 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Polestar Cars Moves Into Permanent Home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Polestar, the premium electric performance car maker, today opened a new retail location – known as a Polestar Space – in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new showroom offers sales, service, and test drives of the all-electric Polestar 2 performance fastback. Polestar Scottsdale is located in the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall at 7014 East Camelback Road, and is operated by Courtesy Automotive.

As the company’s first retail location in Arizona, Polestar Scottsdale gives ‘Valley of the Sun’ residents the opportunity to experience Polestar vehicles first-hand and learn more about them from Polestar Specialists in an avant-garde setting. As part of the brand’s innovative retail model, Polestar 2 vehicles can be ordered online at https://www.polestar.com/us/polestar-2/configurator/ for home delivery in the greater Phoenix area, or with the help of a Polestar Specialist at the Scottsdale Space. A test drive can be coordinated on-site or at a customer’s location of choice via Polestar.com/test-drive.

A sum of 2836253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. Gores Guggenheim Inc. shares reached a high of $12.10 and dropped to a low of $11.71 until finishing in the latest session at $11.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GGPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, GGPI shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gores Guggenheim Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44.

Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] Insider Position Details

55 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 12,241,911 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 45,636,265 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 32,512,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,365,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,332,384 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 23,954,296 shares during the same period.