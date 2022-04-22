Market Analysts see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.22, while the highest price level was $1.49. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at the Tumor Immune Microenvironment Workshop of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that in vivo data showing PH-762 administered locally clears untreated distal tumors, indicating a systemic immune response was selected for an encore presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Tumor Immune Microenvironment: A Holistic Approach Workshop, which is being held April 21st – 22nd in San Diego and virtually.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.00 percent and weekly performance of 9.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, PHIO reached to a volume of 3974610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

PHIO stock trade performance evaluation

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 48.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9598, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4119 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.10% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 284,877, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 212,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in PHIO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.16 million in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly 205.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 211,038 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 119,907 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 659,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 990,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,022 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,184 shares during the same period.