Market Analysts see Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gaining to $168. Time to buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] jumped around 4.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $178.70 at the close of the session, up 2.46%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Marsh McLennan Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

GAAP Revenue Increases 9%; Underlying Revenue Rises 10%.

First Quarter GAAP EPS Rises 10% to $2.10 and Adjusted EPS Increases 16% to $2.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock is now 2.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMC Stock saw the intraday high of $183.14 and lowest of $175.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.12, which means current price is +25.14% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 4740295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $175.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $194, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.07, while it was recorded at 173.08 for the last single week of trading, and 159.60 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 7.60%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $77,906 million, or 91.10% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,136,914, which is approximately 7.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,128,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.36 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -10.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 22,210,369 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 24,050,767 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 400,421,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,682,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,003,011 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,620 shares during the same period.