Market Analysts see Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] traded at a low on 04/21/22, posting a -11.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.96. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3052651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Century Aluminum Company stands at 6.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.28%.

The market cap for CENX stock reached $1.91 billion, with 90.50 million shares outstanding and 50.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 3052651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CENX stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CENX shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has CENX stock performed recently?

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.99. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 25.53 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.62. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06.

Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

There are presently around $1,276 million, or 58.00% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,391,213, which is approximately 2.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,007,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.24 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.56 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 5,857,190 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,421,290 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,077,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,356,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,793,636 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,881,364 shares during the same period.