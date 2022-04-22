Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a low on 04/21/22, posting a -5.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.11. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Revised Agreement to Sell William Hill Non-US Assets to 888 Holdings Plc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced a revised agreement to sell the non-US assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings Plc for a revised enterprise value of between £1.95 billion and £2.05 billion. The revised agreement reflects a £250 million reduction in consideration payable at closing and Caesars being entitled to receive up to £100mm as deferred consideration subject to the enlarged business of 888 Holdings Plc meeting certain 2023 financial targets.

After the repayment of debt and other working capital adjustments and subject to customary closing purchase price adjustments, Caesars expects to receive net proceeds from the transaction at closing of approximately £585mm or $785 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3622525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $14.82 billion, with 211.00 million shares outstanding and 204.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3622525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $118.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.42, while it was recorded at 69.76 for the last single week of trading, and 91.60 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $14,567 million, or 95.80% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 15,885,759 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 14,577,117 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 172,702,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,165,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,827,935 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,222,785 shares during the same period.