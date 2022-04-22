Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] slipped around -3.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.16 at the close of the session, down -5.07%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Apollo Funds Acquire Tony’s Fresh Market, a Leading Chicago-Based Specialty Grocer.

Known for High-Quality, Fresh and Affordable Foods, Tony’s Proudly Operates in Traditionally Underserved Communities Across Chicagoland.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have acquired Tony’s Fresh Market (“Tony’s”), a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer. Established in 1979, Tony’s is a unique specialty grocer that offers high-quality, affordable groceries with an inclusive assortment aimed at the diverse communities it serves. A large selection of fresh produce, extensive multicultural offerings and a wide range of prepared foods gives Tony’s a differentiated position in the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now -22.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $61.13 and lowest of $55.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.07, which means current price is +1.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2606091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $81.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 70.22.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.23, while it was recorded at 57.63 for the last single week of trading, and 65.53 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.59%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $22,848 million, or 32.60% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 62,710,995, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 22.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,739,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 3.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 46,624,924 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 54,706,887 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 284,868,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,200,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,072,443 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 11,306,033 shares during the same period.