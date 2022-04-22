Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] is -17.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] closed the trading session at $30.46 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.395, while the highest price level was $31.055. The company report on April 21, 2022 that First patients ‘filter free’ after laser-assisted Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filter removal with Philips CavaClear.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.34 percent and weekly performance of 3.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, PHG reached to a volume of 2577641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PHG stock trade performance evaluation

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.52, while it was recorded at 29.65 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 4.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 6,826,026 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 9,075,459 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 59,113,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,015,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,389,676 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,080,356 shares during the same period.