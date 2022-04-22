Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] fell -18.02% so far this year. What now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All prior year per-share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a three-for-one stock split.

Over the last 12 months, ISRG stock rose by 2.80%. The one-year Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.18. The average equity rating for ISRG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.90 billion, with 357.60 million shares outstanding and 357.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ISRG stock reached a trading volume of 2417382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $339.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

ISRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.50, while it was recorded at 289.68 for the last single week of trading, and 322.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.79.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

ISRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 19.11%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,518 million, or 86.60% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,062,045, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,538,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.5 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 20,116,997 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 16,423,694 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 265,598,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,139,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,161,159 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 956,132 shares during the same period.