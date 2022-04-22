InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] Is Currently 2.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] gained 2.65% or 0.03 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4273173 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that InMed Commercializes Cannabidivarin (CBDV), Expanding its Rare Cannabinoid Portfolio for the Health and Wellness Sector.

Expands rare cannabinoid portfolio beyond current CBC and CBT.

Releases White Paper outlining research into the therapeutic potential of CBDV.

It opened the trading session at $0.9547, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $0.9536, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INM points out that the company has recorded -51.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 125.28K shares, INM reached to a volume of 4273173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for INM stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, INM shares gained by 28.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9237, while it was recorded at 0.9410 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5857 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for INM is now -146.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, INM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

An analysis of insider ownership at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.52% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 205,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 131,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in INM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $42000.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 383,007 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 535,547 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 511,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,856 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 528,656 shares during the same period.