Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Revenue clocked in at $250.90 million, up 8.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.45%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.844.200.6205, access code 594917.

Over the last 12 months, IRT stock rose by 68.66%. The one-year Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.96. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.22 billion, with 220.93 million shares outstanding and 218.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, IRT stock reached a trading volume of 3180113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $27.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading, and 23.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,948 million, or 74.50% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,727,468, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,229,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.46 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $205.83 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 33,595,834 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,318,546 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 102,895,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,810,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,139,062 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 541,846 shares during the same period.