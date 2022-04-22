ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] loss -2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $5.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter 2022 Operating Results.

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022 to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

ImmunoGen Inc. represents 220.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.13 billion with the latest information. IMGN stock price has been found in the range of $4.965 to $5.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 3171856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.04 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $979 million, or 87.60% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 20,241,458, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,131,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.08 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.69 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -3.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 33,351,019 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,465,274 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 135,849,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,666,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,826,991 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,356,177 shares during the same period.