Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] is -21.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] plunged by -$3.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.22 during the day while it closed the day at $29.14. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Huazhu Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

A total of 7,830 hotels or 753,216 hotel rooms in operation as of December 31, 2021.

Hotel turnover1 increased 8.3% year-over-year to RMB11.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 36.4% year-over-year to RMB45.4 billion for the full year of 2021. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), hotel turnover increased 2.2% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and increased 38.3% year-over-year for the full year of 2021.

Huazhu Group Limited stock has also loss -13.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTHT stock has declined by -18.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.40% and lost -21.47% year-on date.

The market cap for HTHT stock reached $9.23 billion, with 311.77 million shares outstanding and 265.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, HTHT reached a trading volume of 3026786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $47.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HTHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

HTHT stock trade performance evaluation

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.86. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.83, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 41.84 for the last 200 days.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 29.28%.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,160 million, or 51.30% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,574,375, which is approximately -6.904% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,076,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.65 million in HTHT stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $406.86 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 47.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 18,978,497 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 28,958,593 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 112,225,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,162,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,100,009 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 15,423,378 shares during the same period.