HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain 14.46% so far this year. What now?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.62%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 3.50% from 3.25%, effective tomorrow.

Over the last 12 months, HSBC stock rose by 20.58%. The one-year HSBC Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.32. The average equity rating for HSBC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.04 billion, with 4.04 billion shares outstanding and 4.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, HSBC stock reached a trading volume of 2682749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $41.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 317.42.

HSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 30.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HSBC Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,715 million, or 1.20% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,502,387, which is approximately 2.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 3,742,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.88 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $117.99 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 3.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 6,413,773 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,567,308 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 36,048,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,030,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,149 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 472,720 shares during the same period.