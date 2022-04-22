Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, down -13.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.297 during the day while it closed the day at $11.69. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), will be releasing first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 4:30pm ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.flyfrontier.com. A listen-only call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 458-3496 (toll free) or (929) 517-9036 (international).

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ULCC stock has declined by -13.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.94% and lost -13.85% year-on date.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $2.57 billion, with 216.30 million shares outstanding and 208.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 2501814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULCC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,473 million, or 100.00% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,974,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.72 million in ULCC stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $49.65 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 185,750,702 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 6,162,701 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,442,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,355,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,005,650 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,204 shares during the same period.