For Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] closed the trading session at $10.09 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.212, while the highest price level was $10.60. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.

Renowned neuroscientist brings pioneering drug development expertise and vision to emerging leader in next-generation AAV gene therapy.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced the appointment of Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as chief executive officer (CEO). Dr. Sandrock succeeds Michael Higgins, who served as interim CEO since June 2021, and continues to serve as Chairman of the Voyager Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 272.32 percent and weekly performance of 25.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 119.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 243.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 681.75K shares, VYGR reached to a volume of 3340124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYGR shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $18 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on VYGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.34. With this latest performance, VYGR shares gained by 20.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -189.81. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.27.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

There are presently around $168 million, or 47.40% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 6,391,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,557,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.94 million in VYGR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.77 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly -4.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 4,383,314 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,073,811 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,133,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,590,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,481 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,019,340 shares during the same period.