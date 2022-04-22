For Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.45%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Tempur Sealy Provides Market Update.

– Expects First Quarter Net Sales Growth of 15 Percent Compared to First Quarter 2021 .

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today provided an update on expected first quarter sales growth. Based on current information, the Company estimates first quarter 2022 consolidated net sales growth of approximately 15 percent year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, TPX stock dropped by -26.69%. The one-year Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.81. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.18 billion, with 191.30 million shares outstanding and 174.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, TPX stock reached a trading volume of 2884736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $39.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.00, while it was recorded at 29.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 15.50%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,038,337, which is approximately 24.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,173,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.59 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.54 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -2.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 19,738,400 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 21,848,581 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 139,409,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,996,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,670,378 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,379,333 shares during the same period.