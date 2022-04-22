For KB Home [KBH], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] loss -1.37% or -0.47 points to close at $33.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3282834 shares. The company report on April 15, 2022 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Emerald Hollow, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Pierce County, Washington.

Homebuilder latest community offers personalized, new homes, priced from the $580,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Emerald Hollow, a new, single-family home community in a highly desirable Pierce County, Washington location. Emerald Hollow is situated on 168th Street East near the historic city of Puyallup, offering convenient access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highway 167 for easy commutes to the Seattle area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The new community is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in Meridian, downtown Puyallup and South Hill. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to several parks and outdoor recreation at the Puyallup River, Mount Rainier National Park, Puget Sound and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Emerald Hollow is also situated in the coveted Puyallup School District.

It opened the trading session at $34.88, the shares rose to $35.3299 and dropped to $33.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBH points out that the company has recorded -17.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 3282834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $52.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $51, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KBH stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.97, while it was recorded at 33.60 for the last single week of trading, and 40.35 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,735 million, or 92.40% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,628,707, which is approximately -2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,862,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.98 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $129.77 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 7,423,802 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 6,234,172 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 66,297,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,955,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,448,650 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 710,926 shares during the same period.