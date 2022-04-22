For Equifax Inc. [EFX], Analyst sees a drop to $200. What next?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] plunged by -$18.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $214.59 during the day while it closed the day at $202.95. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Equifax Delivers Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Record first quarter 2022 revenue of $1.36 billion, up over 12%; ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Equifax Inc. stock has also loss -5.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EFX stock has declined by -11.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.76% and lost -30.68% year-on date.

The market cap for EFX stock reached $24.79 billion, with 122.20 million shares outstanding and 121.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EFX reached a trading volume of 3060248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $286.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

EFX stock trade performance evaluation

Equifax Inc. [EFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.53, while it was recorded at 214.41 for the last single week of trading, and 255.88 for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.01. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.21.

Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equifax Inc. [EFX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 14.10%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,906 million, or 92.60% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,880,896, which is approximately 0.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 10,718,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in EFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.1 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 8,032,712 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 8,072,029 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 96,384,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,489,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,028 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 430,681 shares during the same period.