First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently -0.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $23.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that First Horizon Bank Bolsters Local Businesses With $1 Million in Prizes.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced the winners of the Back to Business Contest. Designed to celebrate resilient businesses in the communities the bank serves, the bank awarded $1 million in total cash prizes to 48 small businesses across 16 regions including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

“Strong businesses are the cornerstone of strong communities, and championing those businesses is at the heart of everything we do,” says Anthony Restel, President of Regional Banking. “First Horizon provides capital and counsel to local businesses and we look forward to working with these exceptional companies throughout the Southeast.”.

First Horizon Corporation represents 537.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.26 billion with the latest information. FHN stock price has been found in the range of $23.10 to $23.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4061739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.55.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 23.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

There are presently around $9,922 million, or 81.30% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,543,301, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,729,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $529.7 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -2.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 20,213,015 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 38,873,969 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 367,098,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,185,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,425,065 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,618,136 shares during the same period.