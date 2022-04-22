Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell -27.07% so far this year. What now?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -12.81% on the last trading session, reaching $3.88 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Faraday Future Receives Anticipated Letter from Nasdaq Regarding Form 10-K Filing.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (the “Company,” “Faraday Future,” or “FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on April 4, 2022 indicating that, because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company does not comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing.

On March 31, 2022, the Company filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing (the “Form 12b-25”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and issued a press release announcing, among other things, that the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period. The Company indicated that it needed additional time to complete the additional investigative work and remedial work as recommended by a special committee of independent Company directors (the “Special Committee”) and to finalize the Company’s financial statements and related disclosures for both the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 Form 10-Q”) and Form 10-K.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. represents 7.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. FFIE stock price has been found in the range of $3.86 to $4.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 2689485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.02. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $220 million, or 16.60% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,482,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.5 million in FFIE stocks shares; and BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, currently with $13.35 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 11,237,517 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,976,101 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 36,205,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,419,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,953,661 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 702,614 shares during the same period.