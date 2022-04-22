Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] moved up 7.08: Why It’s Important

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] gained 7.08% or 0.43 points to close at $6.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2770592 shares. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Dogness Set to Accelerate Growth in 2022; Launches Expanded Product Line with 25 New Products at Groundbreaking Event.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the launch of 25 new products at a groundbreaking event. Of the 25 new products launched, nearly 20 are already available for sale, with the balance planned for later in 2022. This represents another major development for the Company as it further builds upon its Intelligent product series, with upgraded features and an enhanced experience for both pets and their owners.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We are thrilled with the positive response and success of this major launch event that marks another milestone of the company’s product development. With 25 new products launched, it underscores the scale of our R&D and our unwavering commitment to developing the innovative products pet owners want and our retail customers need to drive sales. We could not be happier with the number of partners, customers and media in attendance, who were as excited as us. We are seizing the opportunity for synchronized category expansion and leveraging our advantaged market position with Intelligent pet products. Based on feedback from customers and expectations for the broader pet industry, we believe Dogness is now firmly on track to accelerate growth in 2022.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.07, the shares rose to $6.55 and dropped to $6.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOGZ points out that the company has recorded 77.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -400.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, DOGZ reached to a volume of 2770592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 75.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DOGZ stock

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 35.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 291.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]

9 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 1,387,518 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 72,136 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,466,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,201 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 59,459 shares during the same period.