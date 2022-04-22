Deutsche Bank slashes price target on GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] – find out why.

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] closed the trading session at $29.11 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.35, while the highest price level was $31.49. The company report on March 22, 2022 that GDS Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.27 percent and weekly performance of -22.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, GDS reached to a volume of 2819368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $64.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34.

GDS stock trade performance evaluation

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.08. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.04, while it was recorded at 33.45 for the last single week of trading, and 51.06 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +18.33. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.21.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.59. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,331 million, or 58.60% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,910,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.09 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $243.25 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 7.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 12,791,459 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 16,676,165 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 74,247,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,714,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,057,926 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,633,172 shares during the same period.