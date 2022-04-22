Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, up 0.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] price plunged by -8.74 percent to reach at -$3.88.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

A sum of 2920014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Daqo New Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $47.77 and dropped to a low of $38.595 until finishing in the latest session at $40.53.

The one-year DQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.88. The average equity rating for DQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $86.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $48 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32.

DQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, DQ shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.81, while it was recorded at 44.03 for the last single week of trading, and 52.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Daqo New Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.59 and a Gross Margin at +65.36. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.68.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daqo New Energy Corp. go to 74.87%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,838 million, or 60.20% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,988,438, which is approximately 23.675% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 3,262,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.9 million in DQ stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $143.29 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly 31.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 11,281,677 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,165,012 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,937,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,384,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,942,455 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,737,204 shares during the same period.