Citigroup lifts Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] plunged by -$2.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $79.72 during the day while it closed the day at $75.42. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Turner Sports Assembles Iconic NFL Foursome for Capital One’s The Match – Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen – Held at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 1.

TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event Featuring Four of Past Five NFL MVPs with Coverage Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Top-Ranked Wynn Las Vegas to Serve as Host of the 12-Hole Challenge for Second Time.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock has also gained 2.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WYNN stock has declined by -13.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.07% and lost -11.31% year-on date.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $8.69 billion, with 114.78 million shares outstanding and 105.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2610344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $107.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $93 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $123, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 93 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.82, while it was recorded at 75.68 for the last single week of trading, and 88.98 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,643 million, or 63.90% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,940,868, which is approximately 0.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,330,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.18 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $529.97 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -17.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 6,921,182 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 8,421,530 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 57,229,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,572,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,851,833 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,069 shares during the same period.