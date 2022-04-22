Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] moved down -8.26: Why It’s Important

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] price plunged by -8.26 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreements.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that:.

The M/V Magic Moon, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25,500. The charter commenced on April 7, 2022, and has a duration of about 25 days.

A sum of 2667342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Castor Maritime Inc. shares reached a high of $2.34 and dropped to a low of $2.08 until finishing in the latest session at $2.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CTRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Castor Maritime Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +49.63. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.46.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 4.20% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,159,392, which is approximately 66.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 657,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.15 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,928,395 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 713,783 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,300,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,942,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,786 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 308,715 shares during the same period.