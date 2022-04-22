BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.99 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Liquidity Group Continues to Utilize its Fintech Machine Learning Tech to Fund Geologie with $5 Million, with a 24 Hour Term Sheet.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock is now 9.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUFG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.09 and lowest of $5.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.78, which means current price is +9.51% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 2598235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 91.25.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,204 million, or 1.80% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 84,744,985, which is approximately 4.79% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,351,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.67 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $56.35 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -3.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 12,024,246 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,166 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 181,420,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,071,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,629,366 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 615,439 shares during the same period.