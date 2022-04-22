Bernstein lifts Tapestry Inc. [TPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -1.20% or -0.42 points to close at $34.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2949608 shares. The company report on April 7, 2022 that The Tapestry Foundation Announces $3 Million Grant to World Wildlife Fund to Execute Pioneering Leather Traceability Program in Brazil.

Tapestry and WWF will seek cross-industry partners to expand the scope and scale of the program.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, announced today a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), through a $3 million philanthropic grant from the Tapestry Foundation, which is committed to advancing equity and opportunity through social and environmental initiatives. This grant will be used to develop an innovative system to enhance traceability of the leather value chain in Brazil to drive a more sustainable future for the industry. This partnership is the most recent initiative in Tapestry’s ongoing efforts to support a responsible supply chain that other industries can also adopt.

It opened the trading session at $35.46, the shares rose to $35.85 and dropped to $34.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded -10.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 2949608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $54.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.09, while it was recorded at 34.49 for the last single week of trading, and 39.77 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $8,272 million, or 92.40% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $652.14 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,629,154 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 29,929,636 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 188,047,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,606,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,074,515 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 9,295,017 shares during the same period.