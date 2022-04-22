Azul S.A. [AZUL] Is Currently 2.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.67%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Azul to raise funds for Ukrainian people.

Initiative to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its relief efforts in Ukraine.

Azul announces today a unique initiative to raise funds for the Ukrainian people. Starting today, customers who want to donate to this important cause will be able to purchase seats for virtual flights between Sao Paulo-Campinas, Brazil and Ukraine. While the flights will not be flown, the total value of the purchase will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support their efforts to aid the millions of refugees leaving Ukraine.

Over the last 12 months, AZUL stock dropped by -24.48%. The one-year Azul S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.84. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 137.89 million shares outstanding and 89.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, AZUL stock reached a trading volume of 2718643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20.80, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on AZUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

AZUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 6,803,671 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,402,656 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 22,150,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,356,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,688,450 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,722,406 shares during the same period.