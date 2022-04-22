ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] is 2.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on April 14, 2022 that ArcelorMittal acquires majority stake in voestalpine’s state-of-the-art HBI facility in Texas.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

14 April 2022, 07:30 CET.

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces it has signed an agreement to acquire an 80% shareholding in voestalpine’s world-class Hot Briquetted Iron (‘HBI’) plant located in Corpus Christi, Texas. voestalpine will retain the remaining 20%. The transaction values the Corpus Christi operations at $1 billion and closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

A sum of 4337394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.05M shares. ArcelorMittal S.A. shares reached a high of $33.895 and dropped to a low of $32.345 until finishing in the latest session at $32.47.

The one-year MT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.1. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $51.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.57, while it was recorded at 32.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,717 million, or 5.90% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 20,241,339, which is approximately -24.669% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,691,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.49 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $83.47 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 9,252,029 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 23,996,047 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 19,551,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,799,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,132 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,846,679 shares during the same period.