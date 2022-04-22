Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.44 during the day while it closed the day at $17.79. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces May 2022 Distribution.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per common share for the month of May 2022. The distribution is payable on May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2022.

Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $17.97 on April 20, 2022, the annualized distribution of $0.60 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 3.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has inclined by 10.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.02% and gained 10.15% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $4.04 billion, with 228.45 million shares outstanding and 213.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 3872597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.98.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.07 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.48. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,253 million, or 81.20% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,805,485, which is approximately 4.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,973,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.9 million in APLE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $169.57 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 5.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 19,532,025 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 24,071,021 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 137,413,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,016,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,005,262 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,359,356 shares during the same period.