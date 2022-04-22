Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is 18.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces First Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their first quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A sum of 3031686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.85M shares. Antero Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $11.565 and dropped to a low of $11.30 until finishing in the latest session at $11.45.

The one-year AM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.78. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,945 million, or 54.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,346,762, which is approximately -3.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,049,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.28 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $344.29 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 14,938,260 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 14,454,069 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 228,743,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,135,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,910,682 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,859 shares during the same period.